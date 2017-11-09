September records lowest number of overdoses in 2017: coroner

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

September saw the lowest number of overdose deaths recorded in any month of 2017.

According to the BC Coroners Service, 80 people died of illicit drug overdose-related deaths; that’s 28 less than in July, the second lowest month this year.

Just over 1,100 people have died of overdose-related deaths in B.C. in 2017, almost 500 more than had died at this time last year.

While last time fewer than 100 people died in one month was in October 2016, the past few months have shown a downwards trends asJune, July, August and September have been some of the least deadly months in 2017.

Fentanyl continued to be detected in more than four-fifths of overdose-related deaths and carfentanil has been detected in 37 deaths so far between June and September.

More to come.

