Serious accident near Highway 33 and Goudie

With road conditions worsening, emergency crews are on the scene of several MVA’s

At least one person is seriously injured and three others are in need of medical attention after a two vehicle accident on Highway 33 near Goudie Road.

RCMP, multiple ambulances and the Kelowna Fire Department are on scene, according to reports from the area.

There are few details at this time but the Capital News will update the story as more information becomes available.

Meanwhile, crews are also responding to Summit Drive after reports of a single vehicle that went down a 20-foot embankment near Summit and Chilcotin Roads.

According to reports, the two people in the vehicle have managed to make it out, while crews assess the situation and wait for a snow-plow to clear the road.

Along Highway 97 towards Peachland, several vehicles have also been reported in the ditch.

Other accidents have been reported on Old Vernon Road, as well as on Westside Road where a car has reportedly flipped.

