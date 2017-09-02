Serious accident in Peachland

Two people have been taken to hospital while a detour is in place on highway 97 south of Kelowna

Two people have been taken to hospital after a head-on collision in Peachland.

The accident occurred between a pick up truck and a Volkswagen Rabbit, just after 8 p.m on Highway 97 at the intersection of 13th (Ponderosa).

An ambulance has left the scene with two patients on board while the highway is closed. Traffic is able to detour around the scene of the accident.

The two vehicles involved are still on the roadway.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.

