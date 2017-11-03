Serious traffic delays in Kelowna

A spun out vehicle on the W.R. Bennett Bridge is causing traffic backups headed into West Kelowna

Those commuting into West Kelowna Friday evening will find their drive home will take significantly longer than usual.

A spun out vehicle on the W.R. Bennett Bridge is causing traffic backups headed into West Kelowna.

According to the Drive B.C. website, traffic started to back up immediately as rush-hour drivers headed out of Kelowna across the lake towards West Kelowna. Traffic is backed up to Richter Street on the Kelowna side of the lake.

Rescue crews from the Kelowna Fire Department were dispatched to the scene and reported a single person with minor injuries.

