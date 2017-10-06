Serving up kindness and turkey this Thanksgiving

The Kelowna Gospel Mission is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Monday.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and while not every household or resident may be able to afford a turkey, they still have an opportunity to eat a delicious meal.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is holding its annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Monday Oct. 9 from 12 to 6 p.m.

The dinner is attended by people who stay at the emergency shelter as well as anyone in the community who is struggling to make ends meet.

Dinner will include everything from turkey, to stuffing, to ham, to mashed potatoes, to vegetables, to cranberry sauce, to rolls and pumpkin pie.

More than 50 volunteers will donate their time to help put the dinner together and serve the community.

According to Randy Benson, Executive Director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission 960 Thanksgiving dinners were served last year.

“With expenses going up and affordable housing extremely difficult to find we expect to serve more people than ever on Monday. We’re so grateful to the caring community in Kelowna for making it possible to provide meals on Thanksgiving and throughout the year,” said Benson.

Please contact the Gospel Mission to donate, volunteer or give an in-kind gift.

