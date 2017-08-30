Show features Kelowna realtors

Five Kelowna realtors are competing for the top spot on Kelowna Sellers Market.

The show premiers in the fall on CHEK TV and stars realators: Dean Desrosiers, Luke Menkes, Darryl Reuter, Amanda Westrheim and Marika Wolf.

Seller’s Market is a 13-episode real estate series that offers a different perspective on the real estate market, from the sellers point of view.

Each week five agents compete with each other for a listing. After a walk-through of the property, and maybe a little bantering, the competing agents plead their case to the homeowner and try to win the listing.

Sellers Market follows the agent as they set up the listing and a staging specialist reveals helpful hints on selling a home. The show follows up a few weeks later to see if the listing is sold.

To ensure the same agent doesn’t win every week, the winning agent of the challenge must sit out of the competition the next week, but will make a “cameo” in the next episode.

Seller’s Market emphasizes the importance of agent-client relationships. It showcases top agents’ creativity in listing strategy, presentation and market knowledge, according to a show press release.