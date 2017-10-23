Silver Creek RCMP search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

The RCMP search of a rural Silver Creek farm moved further north Monday.

Three officers were seen picking through roadside grass three kilometres north of the Salmon River Road farm where human remains were found over the weekend.

Officers photographed multiple items roadside before placing them in evidence bags, blocking the items from the view of passing residents.

Media were told to stay on the opposite side of the road as the officers collected small items from the grass.

This is the second additional search known of in the region after officers were seen scouring Springbend Road, just north of Enderby, last Wednesday and Thursday.

Related: Police expand search in North Okanagan-Shuswap

A neighbour told the Observer police were focused on a tree stump by the side of the road and a wooded area near their home.

Several residents joined waiting media roadside during day five of the activity. They watched as RCMP continue to comb over the property, noting their concern of something ‘like this’ happening so close to home.

One neighbour, who asked not to be identified, called the situation a bad dream.

“It’s like some TV crime show, except it’s happening right down the road. It’s pretty scary to think of what might have been taking place almost right under your nose.”

Police note there is one man in custody, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, however, no specific criminal charges have been laid against Sagmoen in relation to the search of the property at this time.

RCMP first began the search at 2290 Salmon River Road on Thursday.

Officers arrived en masse, wrapping the multi-acre property in police tape.

At first officers would only say the search was related to an ongoing investigation, by Saturday RCMP confirmed human remains were found on site.

Related: Human remains found at Silver Creek property

The area where a backhoe was seen digging on Friday remains surrounded by black landscaping fabric as of Monday and white tents have been placed in the area.

Police note there is one man in custody, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, however, no specific criminal charges have been laid against Sagmoen in relation to the search of the property at this time.

According to court documents, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is currently in custody and charged with the following: disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance.

The majority of charges against Sagmoen, who was born in 1980, stem from a nearby incident on Aug. 27.

Related: Alleged threats under investigation

Related: Man in custody linked to Silver Creek property search

His first court appearance was on Oct. 17 at the Vernon law courts and he is expected back in court on Thursday.

Sagmoen’s address is listed in the phone book as 2290 Salmon River Road.

A neighbour described Curtis as “a bit rough,” skinny with light brown hair, blue eyes and approximately 5-foot-seven in height.

“He had no teeth, and he was not always the best-kept guy, dirty clothes and kind of messy. But he was always polite and sweet, smiling and would always say hello.”

Related: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

RCMP did not release any new information on the case on Monday.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’
Next story
Valley Road closed 24-7, for now

Just Posted

Valley Road closed 24-7, for now

Kelowna road closure extended due to safety concerns to build creek retaining wall

Accused killer’s fate in the hands of Kelowna jury

The jury is expected to start deliberating this afternoon

Silver Creek RCMP search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

Above and beyond for the United Way

Local company keeps on raising money for the United Way of the Central Okanagan

Have your say on downtown parking in Kelowna

Open house scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Province grants $784,000 for Okanagan projects

Rural Dividend grants support Okanagan community projects

Volunteers haul truckloads of garbage out of Hidden Lake campground

Volunteers clear out garbage

B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld published the comments on his Facebook page

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

Driver trapped for 16 hours after car flips

Member of Anarchist Mountain Volunteer Fire Department in Osoyoos made discovery while out for walk

Penticton pilots new mobile parking payment app

Eliminating the need to carry change for parking meters

Okanagan influence in Team B.C. win

Three Okanagan Rockets and one Kelowna Rockets prospect help B.C. to gold at WHL Cup in Calgary.

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Most Read