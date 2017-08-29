Sirens drive emergency workers to donate blood

Emergency workers across B.C. are gearing up to donate blood during the Sirens for Life campaign.

They spend their days saving lives out on the streets and now they are answering the call in another way, by donating blood.

Emergency service workers are challenging each other and the public to get out and donate blood from now until October 31, as part of the Sirens for Life campaign.

Over the next few months representatives from Kelowna Fire and Rescue Services, Kelowna RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services will be asking the public to donate blood in support of one of the emergency teams as a fun competition to increase donations.

Emergency service workers often see the need for blood firsthand. It can take up to 50 donors to help save the life of just one person who has been in a motor vehicle accident.

At just eight-years-old Maddux Elson already knows the importance of donating blood to save lives. Last year he became a blood champion by hosting blood drives and using social media to reach out to the community and ask them to lend their arm.

“My dad was a blood recipient more than 24-years-ago and in fact the only reason I am here today is because of blood donors,” said Elson from the Canadian Blood Services Kelowna location. “My dad couldn’t be here today because for the last six months he has been in Regina at ‘depo.’ On Aug. 21 he graduated and now is a member of the RCMP.”

Elson will host his own blood drive on Sept. 30 where his dad along with a few other first responders, and he asks the public to also join.