Site of proposed new Kelowna hotel off to public hearing

Hyatt hotel and adjacent mixed-use building would be built at corner of Enterprise and Spall

Artists renditions of the proposed new Hyatt Hotel and mixed-use building for the corner of Spall Road and Enterprise Way in Kelowna.—contributed

Kelowna city council has given the green light to send a plan to build a new hotel and an adjacent multi-use building at the corner of Enterprise Way and Spall Road to a public hearing for rezoning of the site.

Some on council felt the hotel was acceptable from an architectural point of view for the “very prominent” corner and were generally supportive, while others felt the multi-use building to be built beside it appeared a tad plain in the artist’s rendition.

“I want to see architectural features that would enhance the area,” said Coun. Luke Stack.

He said while he felt the proposed hotel building looked fine, the multi-use building was lacking.

The multi-use building, to sit at the back of the site, away from the corner, would also be a six-storeys high and include residential and commercial spaces.

Because the developer has a contract to make the hotel—if approved— a Hyatt hotel, construction would have to start by the spring of 2018. City staff said they proposed a comprehensive development zone for the property that would allow building heights up to 16 storeys, but staff said the developer is willing to place a covenant on title stipulating the maximum height will only be six storeys.

The site, behind the Spall Plaza, has sat vacant for many years.