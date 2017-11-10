Slain Kelowna woman to be celebrated tonight

Community asked to “celebrate Russia’s life as well as her unborn child”

It’s been a month since Russia Nicholson’s body was found in a Kelowna orchard and her friends and family are gathering tonight to remember a life cut short.

“I want is for all of us to come together as a community, celebrate Russia’s life as well as her unborn child,” said childhood friend and event organizer Brianna Winrow. “She was loved by so many, and touched so many souls.”

RELATED: MOUNTIES LOOK FOR INFORMATION ABOUT MURDER

Nicholson, 23, was five months pregnant when she was killed. She had a history with drugs, her friends say she’d she’d been sober for the better part of a year.

In the immediate aftermath of the discovery of her body, Mounties asked for information that would allow them to patch together a picture of her last days. When asked earlier this week if more information was available on the murder investigation, they had no further updates.

For Winrow, this time is focused on remembering Nicholson well and focusing on providing support for her loved ones

Nicholson, she said, was a beautiful soul who touched many of lives in our community.

“When she walked into a room, everyone knew. Although known for her strength of character, those who knew her well saw a gentle, kind and loving side,” she said.

“The least I could do was hold a fundraiser to help raise money for the cost of the funeral and travel costs.”

The event is scheduled for the Habitat on Leon Avenue Friday at 9 p.m. Admission is $10.

