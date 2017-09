Firefighters were called to a report of smoke on the roof of a business on Hunter Court.

Firefighters were called to a business on Hunter Court after reports of smoke coming from the roof.

A company working on the roof of Apple Art Publishing at the time and called 911. However no visible flames or smoke could be seen when crews arrived.

Fire crews were witnessed going onto the roof with a hose and securing the building.

No major structure damaged appeared to have occurred.