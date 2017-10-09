Small grass fire breaks out in West Kelowna

West Kelowna fire crews were called to a small blaze on a trail ff of Rose Ridge Court.

Fire crews in West Kelowna are now investigating a human caused blaze set on a popular trail off of Rose Ridge Court.

The fire was first reported Monday afternoon about 4 p.m. after white smoke was spotted in the Lakeview Heights area.

When crews arrived on scene they had to hike up a trial where they discovered a small grass fire estimated at 20 feet by 20 feet and a burning log.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Darren Lee several residents had hiked into the area and tried to put out the flames with shovels and hand tools.

“Firefighters were able to lay a hose from the cup-de-sac to the base of the fire,” said Lee. “ The fire area was thoroughly overhauled and the log was broken apart to expose all the hot spots.”

Lee explained the fire did not spread thanks to fuel management work by residents and the West Bank First Nations over the last few years.

While the fire is determined to be human caused the ignition source is undetermined.

