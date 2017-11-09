Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

Planning a flight soon? With Transport Canada changing the list of items you can bring on board, passengers might want to take a look at what you can bring onboard.

According to a news release, knives with blades under 6 centimetres are now allowed on domestic and international flights.

However, all knives remain banned on U.S. flights and razors and boxcutters of any kind continue to be banned on all flights.

Some powders in quantities over 350 millilitres will be banned. The prohibited list includes bath salts, sea salt, baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder and sand.

The restrictions don’t apply to baby formula, protein powder, tea and coffee.

The changes are scheduled to take effect on Nov. 27.

In an emailed statement to Black Press, Transport Canada spokesperson Marie-Anyk Côté said that Canadian carry-on luggage rules were being updated to be more in line with European Union and United Kingdom carry-on regulations and reflect the rules set out by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

“The European Union, the United Kingdom and New Zealand have allowed knives, scissors and tools six centimetres or less on aircraft for several years. Passengers who travel from these countries to Canada with small knives have done so for years without issues,” said Côté.

“Given increased security awareness of air travellers and the aviation community, small knives represent a limited risk to aviation safety and security.”

