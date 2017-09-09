Smoke levels moderate for the region

Air quality for the North, Central and South Okanagan are at moderate levels

Air quality in the Okanagan-Shuswap region has improved this morning but is forecasted to get worse as the day goes on.

In the South Okanagan and Central Okanagan regions, the Air Quality Index was set at 2.4 (low health risk) as of Saturday morning. However, it is forecasted that will move to the moderate health risk range of five later today and a rating of four into this evening.

The North Okanagan regions also sits at a low health risk this morning, but are forecasted to move into a moderate health risk range later today of five and a rating of four in the evening.

The smoky skies advisory still remains for all three regions, with smoke concentrations varying as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change.

In Penticton, and for many parts of the South Okanagan-Similkameen, there is a 40 per cent change of rain today. Both Kelowna and Vernon are forecasted to have a few showers this morning, ending Saturday afternoon. Salmon Arm is anticipated to see showers in the early morning, with a 30 per cent chance showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms.

For more information on current air quality, see: www.bcairquality.ca.