As of Sunday morning, the Ministry of Environment has updated the smoky skies bulletin due to smoke conditions.

Areas covered by this bulletin include the Okanagan.

Smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change.

For more information on current air quality, see: www.bcairquality.ca.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.