Snow affecting flights at YLW

There have already been 15 cancelled flights and many delays, and more are expected

It’s not just traffic on Central Okanagan roads that is being hampered by the snow. Air travel is also being impacted.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a total of 15 flights—both arrivals and departures—have been cancelled at Kelowna’s airport, according to the airport’s director.

Sam Samaddar said with visibility at just one-quarter mile, about half what is needed at YLW, and vertical visibility at just 900 feet, he expects there will be many more cancellations as the evening wears on.

“My crews are doing a heck of a job keeping the runway clear,” said Samaddar. “But it’s been challenging day.”

Some of the flights cancelled included an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle scheduled to arrive in Kelowna at 3:03 p.m. and a Pacific Coastal flight from Cranbrook scheduled to arrive at 3:25 p.m.

A 2 p.m. flight leaving Kelowna for Edmonton was also cancelled and several others were delayed.

“If the conditions persist, I would think a number of the flights that are holding will be cancelled,” said Samaddar.

He said safety is paramount at the airport and given that Thursday’s heavy snowfall was not in the forecast, it has taken a big effort to stay on top of it.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for information about their flights and check the airport’s arrivals and departures information at the airport’s website.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds
Next story
Serious accident near Highway 33 and Goudie

Just Posted

Serious accident near Highway 33 and Goudie

With road conditions worsening, emergency crews are on the scene of several MVA’s

Snow affecting flights at YLW

There have already been 15 cancelled flights and many delays, and more are expected

West Kelowna snow-plows being kept busy

City says top priority roads will be cleared first and residential streets may have to wait

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

Accused gas station robber caught in the act

Cops catch 25-year-old Kelowna man in station’s store holding it up

Kids safer with reflective gear

Kelowna - North Glenmore Elementary students were given reflective gear in preparation for winter

Two confirmed cases of meningococcal disease in Oliver

Meningococcal disease has been confirmed in two students attending South Okanagan Secondary… Continue reading

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace have never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds

Research says two of Canada’s most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight

B.C. girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays

Could your dog help others?

Interaction with a therapy pets provides therapeutic benefits to enhance quality of life.

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Rockets look to ramp up consistency, compete level

Kelowna, second in the B.C. Division, opens home stand Friday against the Vancouver Giants.

Most Read