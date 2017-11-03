A vehicle hit a power pole on Bartley Road in West Kelowna Friday, causing an power outage.—David Ogilvie/contributor Cool.

Snow and ice creating havoc on Central Okanagan roads

A car hit a power pole in West Kelowna and brought down power lines causing an outage.

A single vehicle ran into a power pole in West Kelowna Friday, bringing down power lines.

The collision closed a portion of Bartley Road Road, just past Lenz Road in the 1900-block.

According to initial witness reports, the driver of the vehicle may have fled the scene on foot.

As a result, B.C. Hydro reported a power outage west of McDougall Road and north of Bartley Road affecting about 155 customers.

Related story: Major crash at Highway 97 and Banks

The RCMP is reminding motorists to slow down and drive carefully now that the cold weather has set in. They say roads are extremely icy with the snow that fell Thursday and overnight being packed down and temperatures are dropping.

The police reported a number of crashes in Kelowna and West Kelowna Friday, as well as vehicles in the ditch and collisions due to the poor road conditions where drivers were not being able to stop in time.

The RCMP is urging the public to:

• Leave plenty of time when travelling from home to work or other destinations, so there isn’t a rush.

• Ensure proper winter tires are on vehicles

• Leave plenty of room between vehicle in front when driving on the road, as well as when approaching an intersections

• Slow down well in advance when approaching a corner, entrance , exit or intersection

• Drive cautiously at all times.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
United Way send out call for help
Next story
Serious traffic delays in Kelowna

Just Posted

Serious traffic delays in Kelowna

A spun out vehicle on the W.R. Bennett Bridge is causing traffic backups headed into West Kelowna

Snow and ice creating havoc on Central Okanagan roads

A car hit a power pole in West Kelowna and brought down power lines causing an outage.

B.C. growers savouring wins at National Apple Competition

Summerland and Kelowna growers win top prizes in Toronto

Your Photos: A winter wonderland

We asked and you sent! Check out your best winter photos from around the region

Major crash at Highway 97 and Banks

Ambulance crews responded to an accident in Kelowna as tough road conditions continue

Snow falls, search continues in Silver Creek

RCMP focus of search shifts to on barn near Salmon River Road

United Way send out call for help

Growing needs fuel demand to reach $1.2m fundraising target

A frozen fall find in Keremeos

Freezing temperatures have captured a frozen find in the Similkameen River

Crews continue to fight fire at Williams Lake sawmill

Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.

Michaels: What should the university do to engage more local students?

University gets close examination from one of its profs

School superintendent takes on new task

Kevin Kaardal appointed to Canada education advisory council

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Most Read