Snow and ice creating havoc on Central Okanagan roads

A car hit a power pole in West Kelowna and brought down power lines causing an outage.

A vehicle hit a power pole on Bartley Road in West Kelowna Friday, causing an power outage.—David Ogilvie/contributor Cool.

A single vehicle ran into a power pole in West Kelowna Friday, bringing down power lines.

The collision closed a portion of Bartley Road Road, just past Lenz Road in the 1900-block.

According to initial witness reports, the driver of the vehicle may have fled the scene on foot.

As a result, B.C. Hydro reported a power outage west of McDougall Road and north of Bartley Road affecting about 155 customers.

The RCMP is reminding motorists to slow down and drive carefully now that the cold weather has set in. They say roads are extremely icy with the snow that fell Thursday and overnight being packed down and temperatures are dropping.

The police reported a number of crashes in Kelowna and West Kelowna Friday, as well as vehicles in the ditch and collisions due to the poor road conditions where drivers were not being able to stop in time.

The RCMP is urging the public to:

• Leave plenty of time when travelling from home to work or other destinations, so there isn’t a rush.

• Ensure proper winter tires are on vehicles

• Leave plenty of room between vehicle in front when driving on the road, as well as when approaching an intersections

• Slow down well in advance when approaching a corner, entrance , exit or intersection

• Drive cautiously at all times.

