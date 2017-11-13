Snow continues to fall on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are just days away from opening

While the lower terrain is getting a break from all the snow, area mountains are celebrating the fresh powder they’re getting daily.

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna got seven centimetres of fresh snow over the last 24 hours with a village snow base of 37 cm. The mountain is set to open for the ski season on Nov. 23, 2017.

Vernon’s Silver Star Mountain Resort is reporting nine centimetres of fresh powder in the last 24 hours with a village base of 56 centimetres. It is set to also open on Nov. 23.

Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops enjoyed 10 cm in the last 24 hours with an alpine snow base of 53 cm. That ski hill is set to open Nov. 18.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort received five centimetres in the last 24 hours with a base depth of 57 centimetres. The Revelstoke ski hill is set to open on Dec. 2.

Most Read