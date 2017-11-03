Snow falls, search continues in Silver Creek

RCMP officers search the barn on the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road on Friday, Nov. 3.-image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

With a thick blanket of snow covering the area, the RCMP search of the Sagmoen farm in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road continues.

The RCMP have confirmed the human remains they located on the property on Oct. 21 are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux. Genereaux was last heard from on May 29 in Vernon.

Officers were seen searching the barn at the east end of the property, near Salmon River Road, today. In the early days of the search, the barn and nearby corral were occupied by horses and cattle, but they have since been moved off the property. A group of officers were seen probing the ground near one of the entrances of the barn and digging with a shovel inside.

Equipment was on the site clearing snow from the area between the barn and a dig site west of the barn which is still obscured by black fences and covered by white tents. A tall portable light standard has also been placed nearby.

Police are asking the public for any information they may have about Genereaux in order to establish a timeline of events leading up to her disappearance.

Anyone who may have seen Genereaux or have any information are asked to call the police tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

