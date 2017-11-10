Snow gives way to rain in Central Okanagan

Life is returning to normal after an intense snow day.

What a difference a day makes.

The snowstorm that wreaked havoc in the Central Okanagan, contributing to dozens of car crashes, multiple road closures and the cancellation of 44 flights at the Kelowna International Airport has passed.

In fact, all evidence of the 15 to 20 cm that fell is already trickling down storm drains. Closures at Highway 33 and the Connector have been removed and most flights appear to now be on schedule.

Environment Canada is predicting that today there may be flurries, but they will be offset by high temperatures of around 4 C.

RELATED: COMMUTERS STYMIED BY SNOWFALL

That said, the national weather agency called for light snowfall on Thursday.

Just north of Kelowna, however, conditions are a little less rosy.

As of Friday morning, there is a snowfall warning in effect for the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

According to Environment Canada, heavy snow is falling this morning over the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions, thanks to a stalled frontal band. Additional snowfall amounts of two to four centimetres are forecast this morning.

Public reports and web cameras indicate 10 to 20 centimetres of snow has fallen already over many communities since the storm began Thursday morning.

