Snow on the Okanagan Connector and other B.C. highways

Environment Canada says there’s more to come …

The snow warnings from Environment Canada have panned out.

Snow has fallen on highways throughout the Southern Interior, including the Okanagan Connector according to Drive B.C.

And Environment Canada said there’s more to come.

“A cold airmass associated with an upper low has caused freezing levels to plummet this week,” reads their latest snow warning.

“Snow has been observed on the Okanagan Connector, Rogers Pass, Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass on several mornings this past week.”

With the cold air mass remaining in place, the threat of snow will continue early Thursday morning. The unstable nature of the airmass makes the timing and location of snowfall uncertain, however, significant accumulations are most likely over Kootenay Pass and Pennask Summit.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

While the snow isn’t cause for celebration among those headed to other parts of B.C. from the valley, in the hills above they’re doing a happy dance.

Big White made a post to Twitter this morning saying, “It’s coming down!!! #letitsnow #skibigwhite.”

To keep abreast of all that’s happening in the weather or to report anything unusual, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.