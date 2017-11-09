Belgo Road in Kelowna was among the roads that had to be closed off due to conditions. - Image: Alistair Waters

Snow stymies Okanagan commuters

Flurries created a flurry of activity on Okanagan roads

Environment Canada said there would just be flurries Thursday morning, but a lot more snow fell and it stymied commuters.

From one end of the valley to the other there were multiple complaints of car crashes, keeping Emergency Services hopping.

Kelowna RCMP were dispatched to 18 Motor vehicle incidents as of 6 a.m. Thursday and the reports continue to grow.

Police have identified Highway 33, Glenmore Road and Belgo Road at Springfield Road as having high traffic incidents relating to poor road conditions.

Additionally, a car had to be towed from a median on Lakeshore Road earlier this morning, slowing the commute there.

One vehicle was being pulled from a ditch this morning by Longhill Road near the Greenery. And near Summit and Dilworth two vehicles were also being pulled from ditches.

West Kelowna was very icy this morning and traffic inched along.

And BC Transit pulled service in Vernon this morning. It’s yet to be made clear whether that will affect the bus route to UBC Okanagan.

RCMP are reminding the motoring public to drive cautiously and to avoid the areas noted above if possible.

Travel preparation tips:

1. Plan ahead: Give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Leave 15-30 minutes earlier than you would normally do so. Plan your route.

2. Adjust driving habits: Reduce speed and increase the distance between your car and the car in front of you. Increase your braking distance and apply braking slowly and smoothly.

3. Prepare your vehicle: Ensure your vehicle is “winterized”. This includes adequate winter tires, wiper blades, topped up wiper fluid reservoir and an emergency kit (blankets, first aid, shovel, jumper cables).

 

