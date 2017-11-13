Snow to hit Coquihalla this evening

The Coquihalla Snowshed Protocol is set to go into effect at 5 p.m.

Those needed to get to and from the coast to the interior may want to hit the road soon as up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected on the Coquihalla today, and again tomorrow.

Coquihalla maintenance contractor VSA Highway Maintenance states the Coquihalla Snowshed Protocol will go in to effect today at 5 p.m.

#BCHwy5 forecast indicating heavy snow late this afternoon at Coq Summit. Snowshed protocol to be in place for 5pm, expected to last through the night into morning. Agencies gearing up — VSA Hwy Maintenance (@VSAMaintenance) November 13, 2017

The Coquihalla Snowshed Protocol is the ‘go to plan’ when the ‘snow hits the fan’.

“It comes into effect when more than 15-20 cm of snowfall over a 12 hour period (or freezing rain conditions) are predicted for the Snowshed corridor and its sole purpose is to make sure we can maintain safe and uninterrupted travel through the corridor during heavy snowfall or other challenging weather event,” writes the Ministry of Transportation.

Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau says they are anticipating five centimetres of snow today, followed by 10-15 cm this evening and an additional 10-15 cm on Tuesday.

“We are looking at a fair amount over the next couple of days,” said Charbonneau. “Not usual for this time of year and just below the warning threshold, but a fair amount of accumulation over several days in a row.”

She said the heaviest hit area will be the Coquihalla stretch between Hope and Merritt. Highway 5 from Merritt to Kamloops and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to West Kelowna are not expected to see much snow.

As or the Okanagan Valley, Charbonneau said rain showers and periods of heavy wind are expected until Wednesday.

By Wednesday evening, temperatures will dip low enough to bring on a chance of flurries throughout the region.

Today and tomorrow residents can expect strong winds of 20-40 km/h, with gusting winds from 50-70 km/h, especially in the West Kelowna and Peachland areas.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

