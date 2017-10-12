So You Think You Can Dance crew visiting Kelowna

As part of the show’s 14th season tour, dancers will perform at Prospera Place, Dec. 1.

Normally locals watch their favourite dance shows on TV, but not with the upcoming So You Think You Can Dance.

Celebrating its momentous 14th season, the top 10 finalists will make their way across America and Canada, visiting Prospera Place Dec. 1. as part of a tour.

Tickets are $45, $59.50 and $69.50 and go on sale Monday, Oct. 16 online or by calling 250-762-5050. Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The Season 14 tour lineup includes the following top 10 finalists: Robert Green, Logan Hernandez, Lex Ishimoto, Koine Iwasaki, Dassy Lee, Kaylee Millis, KiKi Nyemchek, Taylor Sieve, Sydney Tormey and Mark Villaver.

Also joining finalists are two of Dance’s season 14 all-stars, Jasmine Harper and Marko Germar. Since being on the show, Jasmine Harper has performed in The Boss, Beyonce: Lemonade, the 87th annual Academy Awards, and alongside Taylor Swift, Usher, and Pit Bull, according to Prospera Place.

Marko Germar has gone on to perform in Grease Live!, Glee, Austin & Ally, Teen Beach Movie, the 89th Annual Academy Awards, and with Jennifer Lopez. So You Think You Can dance airs Mondays (8 to 10 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.

Visit fox.com/dance for more information.