Social entrepreneur workshop returns

On Sept. 26, Okanagan College, the Scotiabank Centre for Non-Profit Excellence and Purppl will host the SoFun workshop in Vernon

Andrew Greer (left), Kerry Rempel and Kyleen Myrah are ready for the SoFun workshop at Vernon’s Okanagan College. (photo submitted)

A workshop for social entrepreneurs is returning to Okanagan College to equip those seeking real-world solutions to challenges in our communities with the essential business tools needed to set social enterprise ideas in motion.

On Sept. 26, Okanagan College, the Scotiabank Centre for Non-Profit Excellence and Purppl will host the SoFun workshop.

“The SoFun workshop uses global entrepreneurial best practices and tools to help social entrepreneurs build predictable, sustainable revenue models that can fund long-term solutions to our toughest community, social and environmental challenges,” said Andrew Greer, founder of Purppl and SoFun co-facilitator.

“Communities are struggling under the weight of chronic challenges and organizations trying to solve these challenges are typically underfunded, under resourced and donor dependent.”

Participants will examine the case study of Mission Possible (an organization which helps those affected by homelessness find meaningful work) through the global-standard Business Model Canvas tool. The model applies lean thinking, which aims to shorten the process from startup to implementation, therefore increasing efficiency and impact of the business idea. Participants will also be able to apply key learning to their own business ideas and work on them while making the most of access to experts and resources in the room.

The workshop is suited for: leaders of non-profits, individuals working in existing organizations (non-profit and for-profit) with social enterprise initiatives, entrepreneurs looking to solve a social problem in their community, government employees looking to implement impact initiatives and students.

The workshop is Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vernon campus of Okanagan College in room E102/103.

Tickets are $45 at www.sofun-vernon.eventbrite.ca and include lunch, coffee and tea.