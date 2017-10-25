Former B.C. environment minister Mary Polak announced in February that planning discussions to protect lands in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

South Okanagan may get national park

Parks Canada will be making an announcement in the Oliver area on Friday

A national park may be in the works for the South Okanagan after all, with federal members of Parliament set to head to the Oliver area for an announcement this Friday.

The controversial proposal for a national park appeared doomed with the previous B.C. Liberal government, and was unpopular among ranchers and hunters.

But with a new B.C. NDP government in place, a national park may be on its way, with the federal government sending out a news release Wednesday to say an announcement is forthcoming, alongside Chief Clarence Louie with the Osoyoos Indian Band.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman will be in Osoyoos for the announcement at 10 a.m. at the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre.

The announcement will be followed by a “short, easy hike.”

