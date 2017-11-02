Still unknowns over rail trail

No cohesive structure yet for governing the Coldstream to Kelowna route

The Okanagan Rail Trail is taking shape but it’s still not known how it will be managed.

The participating jurisdictions in the corridor haven’t determined if there will be a cohesive structure for governing the Coldstream to Kelowna route and issues such as maintenance and marketing.

“It’s incumbent on us to push and bring people together,” said Doug Dirk, Greater Vernon Advisory Committee director.

It’s anticipated all of the jurisdictions may come together later this November to discuss the issue.

On Thursday, GVAC heard from representatives of the Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative and the Inter-jurisdictional Development Team.

Currently, $5 million of the $7.5 million required for a base trail has been raised.

“The community is incredibly excited for this trail,” said Brad Clements, with the trail initiative.

Fundraising will slow down a bit over the winter as construction occurs, including the full 12.5 kilometres within the Regional District of North Okanagan.

“Come spring, we will ramp things up and get the trail completed,” said Clements.

It’s possible the entire 48-kilometre corridor could be completed by the end of 2018, but it could also be earlier.

Until then, public access, and particularly within RDNO boundaries, is restricted.

“It’s still a construction site and will be until we’re done,” said Andrew Gibbs, with the Inter-jurisdictional Development Team and Kelowna senior project manager.