Still unknowns over rail trail

No cohesive structure yet for governing the Coldstream to Kelowna route

The Okanagan Rail Trail is taking shape but it’s still not known how it will be managed.

The participating jurisdictions in the corridor haven’t determined if there will be a cohesive structure for governing the Coldstream to Kelowna route and issues such as maintenance and marketing.

“It’s incumbent on us to push and bring people together,” said Doug Dirk, Greater Vernon Advisory Committee director.

It’s anticipated all of the jurisdictions may come together later this November to discuss the issue.

On Thursday, GVAC heard from representatives of the Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative and the Inter-jurisdictional Development Team.

Currently, $5 million of the $7.5 million required for a base trail has been raised.

“The community is incredibly excited for this trail,” said Brad Clements, with the trail initiative.

Fundraising will slow down a bit over the winter as construction occurs, including the full 12.5 kilometres within the Regional District of North Okanagan.

“Come spring, we will ramp things up and get the trail completed,” said Clements.

It’s possible the entire 48-kilometre corridor could be completed by the end of 2018, but it could also be earlier.

Until then, public access, and particularly within RDNO boundaries, is restricted.

“It’s still a construction site and will be until we’re done,” said Andrew Gibbs, with the Inter-jurisdictional Development Team and Kelowna senior project manager.

Previous story
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal
Next story
LIVE VIDEO: Investigation into 2015 Carson Air crash

Just Posted

Kelowna city council on the mend after major surgery

Charlie Hodge is recovering in intensive care following nearly 12 hours of surgery on his jaw

Still unknowns over rail trail

No cohesive structure yet for governing the Coldstream to Kelowna route

Two vehicle accident near Highway 97

A pick up truck and a smaller vehicle collided in the Kelowna morning commute

Winter hits Southern Interior highways and Okanagan-Shuswap

There is a snowfall warning in effect for all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap

UPDATE: Coquihalla back open

Route sees two closures in the early hours

Snow hits Vernon

Winter officially started Thursday, Nov. 2

TOTA recognized for responsible tourism

TOTA is accredited by the Responsible Tourism Institute with a biosphere destination certificate

LIVE VIDEO: Investigation into 2015 Carson Air crash

Transportation Safety Board of Canada officials speak in Vancouver

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Winter conditions cause accidents in Interior

Multiple accidents reported on Interior B.C. roads, coinciding with the first snowfall

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine

Astros win first World Series crown

Astros top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series

Most Read