Stolen boat discovered overturned on Okanagan Lake

A stolen boat discovered off the shores of Rattlesnake Island on Okanagan lake likely sunk due to holes drilled in the hull.

Emergency crews were called out to examine the vessel after someone spotted the over turned boat in the water.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey stated that the boat was allegedly stolen, sometime during the late evening hours of Sept. 22 or early morning hours of Sept. 23, from a public wharf in Peachland.

“The boat owner has been contacted and notified that they will be responsible for arrangements with respect to the vessels recovery,” he said.