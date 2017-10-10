Thieves made away with vehicles from Peachland, which turned up in Kaleden at a break and enter

A string of thefts from Peachland to Kaleden were connected through a stolen vehicle.

On Oct. 6 there was a break and enter in the 5900 block of Highway 97 in Peachland where a purse (with identification, credit cards and a cell phone) was stolen. The thieves also took a 2014 and a 1993 Dodge Caravan.

“Both vans were filled with antiques, destined for an antique show,” said Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth.

A break in was then reported on St. Andrews Drive in Kaleden in the attached garage of a home that occurred overnight. Wrigglesworth said the security video showed a male with his face covered approach the camera and disconnect it. Missing from the garage was an iPad, keys to a truck that is in storage and the Jeep inside the garage was broken into and rummaged through.

RCMP found one of the stolen vans from the Peachland break and enter at the scene.

A few hours later RCMP were called to an adjacent house on St. Andrews Drive where a 2017 Ford Escape was reported stolen, the spare keys were left inside. The vehicle has not been recovered yet and has the license plate number of EN375A.