Student wields knife in noon-hour assault

Police are continuing to investigate an assault between two students on Tuesday

RCMP are continuing to investigate an alleged assault committed early Tuesday afternoon in Kelowna on KLO Road.

Police have learned that an altercation, between two youth students of a local school escalated to the point that one of those youths produced a knife.

The second youth victim subsequently sustained an injury to his hand and was transported by BC Ambulance Service to hospital for a full medical assessment and treatment of the injuries.

“The initial police investigation has resulted in the identification and arrest of the youth accused of assault,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, “as well as the recovery of the knife involved in the incident.”

RCMP responded to a report of an assault committed outside a business located in the 1100 block of KLO Road in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon just prior to 12:30 p.m.

The youth suspect faces potential charges, and has since been released from police custody, on strict conditions, to his legal guardians. He is expected to appear in court at a later date.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.