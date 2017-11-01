Courtnay de Rooy, with human resources, suits up Grade 9 student Ashlyn Brown, 14, for a trip in the FortisBC bucket truck as part of Take Our Kids to Work Day, Wednesday, Nov. 1. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Students gain a new perspective from their parents

Kelowna - Grade 9’s went to FortisBC for the annual Take Out Kids to Work Day, Nov. 1

Rutland Secondary student Ashlyn Brown took a selfie while sitting in a FortisBC bucket truck.

Grade 9 students got the chance to see their parents in a work environment for the company’s Take Our Kids to Work Day, Nov. 1.

Her favourite part of the day was seeing the melting of plastic parts in-between the pipelines. She also enjoyed her ride in the towering bucket.

“I love heights. Heights are really fun, me and my dad always go ziplining and stuff so it’s really fun, I like it too,” she said.

When Brown was little, she remembers being with her mom at work but now that she’s older, she is able to learn more about what her mom does in the administrative department.

Each year, students are shown the ins and outs of FortisBC; taking a tour, learning about different parts of the company and about safety.

“It’s a province-wide initiative that the schools now do on Nov. 1,” said Courtnay de Rooy, with human resources for the company.

The Central Okanagan students learned about resume creation, visited gas operations services and took a ride in the bucket truck before spending the afternoon job shadowing their parents.

“I think it’s important for them to gain an insight into what their parents do,” she said, adding it’s an opportunity for the students to gather information about potential careers.

