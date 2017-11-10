Pictured from left to right: Mission Group VP marketing and sales JoAnne Adamson, VP commercial Alex Polacco, president Randy Shier, KCS students Caiden B., Carl V., Elise H., Mission Group VP development Luke Turri, CEO Jonathan Friesen, and KCS teacher Dwayne Schulz.

Students weigh in on Bargain Shop

Kelowna Christian School students pitch their ideas for the Bargain Shop on Bernard

Students from Kelowna Christian School made a visit to the offices of local builder Mission Group this week to present their vision for the former Bargain Shop at 560 Bernard Avenue.

In September, Mission Group announced that they had purchased the vacant site. At the time, Mission Group VP of development Luke Turri said the landmark property was a “great, blank canvas” that will shape the downtown of the future.

KCS teacher Dwayne Schulz took that to heart and asked his Economics 12 class the question: If you were the builder that just bought this property, what would you put here and why?

Related: What should replace the Bargain Shop

His students prepared presentations to share with Mission Group, including proposals on building design, amenities, and community vision.

“The students re-imagined the space where the Bargain Shop is right now from the builder’s point of view,” said Schulz. “They had to do a bit of research into what it takes to develop a property, such as city zoning and industry trends.”

Students agreed on a mixed-use tower as the best use for the site. Interestingly, each group proposed common spaces and amenities to encourage social connection and to foster a sense of belonging amongst residents.

“These are bright kids and we loved their creativity,” added Turri. “As a company we’re actually going through the same exercises on this property right now, trying to figure out the right mix of uses that will integrate best with the Bernard district and Kelowna community.”

And what did Turri think of the students’ ideas?

“The students taught us a thing or two today.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sex for blankets and a warm place to stay
Next story
Slain Kelowna woman to be celebrated tonight

Just Posted

Slain Kelowna woman to be celebrated tonight

Community asked to “celebrate Russia’s life as well as her unborn child”

Snow gives way to rain in Central Okanagan

Life is returning to normal after an intense snow day.

Students weigh in on Bargain Shop

Kelowna Christian School students pitch their ideas for the Bargain Shop on Bernard

Do we need more trustees on school board?

Request sparks school board representation debate about Kelowna, West Kelowna representation

Solving the drug overdose tragedy

Interior Health chairman says problem is both medical and social

Kids safer with reflective gear

Kelowna - North Glenmore Elementary students were given reflective gear in preparation for winter

The naked kidnapping saga continues

The five people arrested near Edmonton in a bizarre naked kidnapping may have drank ‘hallucinogenic tea

Opening day approaching for Baldy Mountain Resort

First Chair Festival will be held Dec. 8-10 at the resort near Oliver

South Okanagan-Similkameen property crime increases

RCMP superintendent says rise in property crime is a provincial trend

Letter: The Liberals are back and we are the losers

Kelowna letter writer isn’t happy with the governing federal Liberal party

Sex for blankets and a warm place to stay

SOWINS asking for donations to help keep people in need safe

Two confirmed cases of meningococcal disease in Oliver

Meningococcal disease has been confirmed in two students attending South Okanagan Secondary… Continue reading

‘All good intentions:’ Tim Hortons poppy doughnut causes social media stir

Restaurant owner to match, donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Royal Canadian Legion

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace has never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

Most Read