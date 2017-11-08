Summerland mayor to revisit regional compost facility

Peter Waterman believes council did not have sufficient information to reject proposal

Although Summerland’s municipal council has voted against a proposed regional compost facility, Mayor Peter Waterman will reopen the issue later this month.

At the Nov. 14 council meeting, Waterman will bring back the matter, under Section 131 of the Community Charter.

“The mayor can reconsider a matter after a vote, as long as it is within 30 days after the meeting,” he said.

The vote on the compost facility was held at the Oct. 23 council meeting, when council voted 6-1 to reject the facility.

Waterman was the sole member not in favour of axing the proposal.

He said the study should have been considered and the public should have had the opportunity to formally comment about the proposed compost facility.

After the meeting, Waterman said he was disappointed that council did not allow a request from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen to access the Summerland landfill, in order to conduct tests.

The tests were to determine if the landfill would be suitable for the proposed compost facility.

Waterman believes council should have asked for further information before making the decision.

He added that his concern is not about the outcome of the vote but rather about the way it was made.

“For me, it has nothing to do with the vote,” he said. “I’ve got no quarrel at all with the way the vote goes.”

The proposed regional compost facility would have handled wastes from communities throughout the regional district.

The facility would have been located 1.2 kilometres from Summerland’s drinking water balancing reservoir. At present, sewage wastes and biosolids are deposited 330 metres from the balancing reservoir.

Tip leads to Hells Angels grow op raid in Kelowna
Central Okanagan businesses on the growth trend

