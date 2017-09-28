Suspect flees from police in West Kelowna

RCMP are searching for a man who fled from police before 1 p.m. near Merlot Drive

RCMP in West Kelowna are searching for a man who allegedly fled from police, shortly before 1p.m., after officers responded to reports of a possible impaired driver in the 1500 block of Merlot Drive.

Police are investigating the possibility this suspect may be linked to additional criminal activity in the West Kelowna area.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5-foot-7 in tall, a slender 140 pounds, with short hair. He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, black t-shirt and flat brimmed hat.

West Kelowna RCMP ask that the public report all suspicious activity to police. West Kelowna RCMP are being supported by the Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS) and RCMP Air Services.

Further updates will be provided as they become available. The police incident in West Kelowna continues to unfold at this time, according to RCMP.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880