Suspect sought in connection to April robbery

Thanks to tips from the public, RCMP have since positively identified the man who allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant in late April. Now police are turning to the public to help track their suspect down.

On April 30, shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP were dispatched to a robbery that had just been committed at the Subway store located in the 1700 block of Springfield Road. Police had learned that the suspect allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the open register and fled the store on foot.

The store’s lone employee had followed the suspect, and physically confronted him outside the restaurant. It was at this time that the suspect allegedly produced and brandished a knife which prompted the employee to retreat back inside the store. The employee was uninjured during the encounter. A search of the area conducted by police immediately after the incident was negative.

“Tips came in after RCMP publicly released images, of the robbery suspect, obtained from the restaurant’s video surveillance system,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The suspect has since been identified as Cameron James Fitzpatrick. A warrant has been issued by the Courts for Cameron’s arrest and police continue to search for him on that outstanding warrant.”

If you can help investigators track down Cameron Fitzpatrick, you are urged to contact your local police. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.