Mounties were called to the shores of Okanagan Lake just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night for a boat crash.

The vessel hit rocks near Lake Okanagan resort and it’s believed at least three were on-board.

Two were in the boat uninjured and a third was allegedly swimming away when police arrived.

It’s unclear as of yet, is what happened to cause the crash, though a caller to the Capital News has speculated that there was some illegal activity afoot.

More information to follow.