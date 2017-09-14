Suspicous Kelowna fire damages homes in the early morning

Four adults and one child were evacuated from the residence but none were taken to KGH.

A Kelowna business and some local homes were spared from severe damage Wednesday night, when fire fighters snuffed out a suspicious blaze.

The fire was brought to Kelowna Fire Department’s attention at approximately 3:56 a.m. , when 911 dispatchers got a call reporting wooden pallets on fire behind a business on 1500 block of Gordon Drive.

“First arriving engine found the wooded pallets on fire and fire extending to the eaves of an adjacent two story duplex residence,” reads the press release from Kelly Stephens, platoon captain of the Kelowna Fire Department.

“Fire crews quickly isolated the fire to the attic area of one unit of the duplex. Fire damage did extended to the roof/attic space because of fire and water damage to the one unit occupant’s, will not be allowed back in.”

Four adults and one child were evacuated from the residence but none were taken to KGH.

Emergency Support Services responded to the scene to take and look after the family of the unit.

“The fire is suspicious,” said Stephens.

Kelowna Fire and RCMP fire investigators will be on scene this morning to look for the cause.

Three engines, one rescue unit, safety and a command vehicle attended along with 16 personnel.