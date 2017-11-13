SUV crashes into large animal in West Kelowna

An SUV’s front end is crushed in after a driver reportedly hit a large animal while driving along Highway 97 in West Kelowna.
The SUV was heading northbound on Hwy. 97, just past Grizzly Road, at about 5:45 p.m. when it struck a large animal. Reports from the scene are mixed, but witnesses believed it could be a cougar or a large dog.
The roads were bare at the time, but that section of the highway is dark.
Injuries to the two passengers inside the SUV are believed to be non-life threatening.
