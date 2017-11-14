SUV drives into Peachland home

Residents were shaken after a SUV lost control and drove into a Peachland home

A Peachland home will require some repairs after a silver SUV drove into it.

Emergency personnel were called to the accident scene at about 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The SUV crashed into the deck before ending up against the home on the 5500 block of Clements Court.

Peachland Fire Chief Dennis Craig says the driver and three passengers were looked over by paramedics and released at the scene.

The SUV took out the deck support and part of the deck, damaging the side of the home.

