Tainted pineapple in B.C. prompts Hep A warning

People who have consumed certain packages of Western Family brand of ready-to-eat pineapple chunks from Save-On Food stores in Duncan and Sidney should get Hepatitis A immunizations as a precaution, says Island Health. (BC Centre for Disease Control)

People are being urged to get a hepatitis A shot as a precaution after the virus was detected in a small sample of pineapple in Western Family brand products.

The ready-to-go pineapple cups were produced on Aug. 11 and distributed to 38 Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods and PriceSmart Foods stores across the province, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control on Friday. The best before date is of Aug. 19.

Other products are believed to have been affected as an investigation continues.

A vaccine can prevent a hepatitis infection if you get it within 14 days of exposure. The BCCDC says you should get the vaccine if you ate the pineapple on Aug. 18 or later. No illness has been reported to date.

Hepatitis A affects the liver and causes yellow skin or eyes, loss of appetite, fever, tiredness, stomach ache, nausea, dark coloured urine, and light or whitish coloured bowel movements.

Below is a list of the stores where the pineapple cups were sold: