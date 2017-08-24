Take a bite out of a Teen Burger for a good cause

Buy an A&W Teen Burger today and do something to raise funds for one of this country’s biggest challenges.

It’s A&W’s 9th Annual Burgers to Beat MS campaign, supporting the MS Society of Canada.

“Canada has the highest rate of multiple sclerosis in the world, making it Canada’s disease,” reads the press release. “MS is one of the most common neurological diseases among young adults in the country, attacking the central nervous system, and affecting vision, memory, balance and mobility.”

Today, Aug. 24, $2 from every Teen Burger® sold goes to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada to help Canadians with MS and their loved ones who are affected by this disease.

Since 2009, this campaign has raised more than $9 million to support world-class MS research, programs and services that aim to improve quality of life for Canadians living with the disease.

Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 40, and the unpredictable effects of MS last for the rest of their lives. Although the cause of this often-disabling disease is still not known, researchers are learning more about what causes MS and are bringing us closer to finding the answer.

The MS Society offers programs and services for people with MS and their families; its affiliated MS Scientific Research Foundation is among the largest funders of MS research globally.

