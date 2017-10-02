Talking wine in Penticton

Four speakers, from UBCO, Italy and France, will talk about wine at the Penticton Public Library.

Roger Sugden, dean of the faculty of management at UBC’s Okanagan campus will be one of four speakers in the British Columbia as a Wine Territory: Catalyzing Shared Understanding of its Identity discussion series.—UBCO

Most individuals would say their identity consists of much more than what meets the eye. According to researchers at UBC’s Okanagan campus, the same can be said for wine territories.

The public is invited to take part in British Columbia as a Wine Territory: Catalyzing Shared Understanding of its Identity, a series of talks that will explore various aspects of the wine territory beyond beautiful landscapes and stunning vistas. Ideas on creativity, voice, collaboration and cohesion will be examined.

“Universities bring together different approaches to knowledge, and these public talks are intended to spark discussion on economic development in the Okanagan,” said Roger Sugden, one of the researchers on the project. “The speakers bring a range of local and global expertise, and will shed light on a range of issues that impact the identity of British Columbia as a wine territory.”

Four public talks have been scheduled at Penticton Public Library:

“Creativity, Universities and Regional Socio-Economic Development,” Roger Sugden from UBC’s Okanagan campus: Thursday, Oct. 12, noon to 1 p.m.

“Collaboration and Understanding in a Successful Wine Cluster,” Paul Davies from UBC’s Okanagan campus: Thursday, Nov. 9, noon to 1 p.m.

“Creativity and Voice in a Successful Economy,” Silvia Sacchetti from University of Trento in Italy: Thursday, Nov. 23, noon to 1 p.m.

“Identity and Cohesion in a Successful Wine Cluster,” Jacques-Olivier Pesme from KEDGE Business School in Bordeaux, France: Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The public talks accompany Refractions: Appreciating the British Columbia wine territory, an exhibition on display at the Penticton Public Library until Nov. 30. Both the talks and the exhibition are supported by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC).

The initiative is part of the UBC-KEDGE Wine Industry Collaboration, a partnership amongst UBC’s Okanagan campus and KEDGE Business School in Bordeaux, France, to help strengthen cooperation in the wine industry, enhance export readiness, and develop a globally recognized identity. The exhibition is supported by UBC’s Regional Socio-Economic Development Institute of Canada (RSEDIC) and Faculty of Management.

For more information about the exhibition and public talks, and the UBC-KEDGE Wine Industry Collaboration, visit http://ubckedgewine.ca/2017exhibition.