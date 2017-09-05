Taxi crashes into city bus

A Kelowna Cab crashed in to the back corner of a city bus Tuesday morning

A taxi hit the back corner of a city bus in Kelowna on Sept. 5, 2017. Image credit: Jen Zielinski

It was frustrating commute to work for some along Springfield this morning after a Kelowna Cab crashed in to the back of Kelowna transit bus.

The front right corner of the yellow taxi can be seen crushed under the back left corner of the city bus.

The accident occurred at the westbound bus stop at Ziprick Road and Springfield Road just after 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the first day of school.

Early reports indicate no one was badly injured in the crash and that bus users were able to disembark and get on another bus, before carrying on.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

More details to come.

Send your best photos, videos and news tips to us by clicking the ‘Contact’ tab.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

A taxi hit the back corner of a city bus in Kelowna on Sept. 5, 2017. Image credit: Jen Zielinski