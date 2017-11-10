Teens charged over alleged threat

RCMP became aware of a threat to Vernon Secondary School which was made through a video posted to a social media platform

  • Nov. 10, 2017 12:12 p.m.
  • News

Arrests have occurred after alleged threats at a school.

On Wednesday, RCMP became aware of a threat to Vernon Secondary School which was made through a video posted to a social media platform.

“As a result of the police investigation, three youths were arrested Wednesday,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

“The three have been charged with uttering threats and mischief. The youths were released to their parents on conditions while awaiting their first court appearance.”

The RCMP are confident this was an isolated situation and there is no further threat to the school.

See original story Youth arrested after alleged Snapchat threats at Vernon school

