The PNE Prize Home Lottery was won by a Surrey couple

Andy Bachler and Ming Lee from Surrey are the lucky winners of one of British Columbia’s most beloved annual traditions, the PNE Prize Home.

Designed by award-winning premium modular homebuilder, Freeport Industries, the total value of this year’s grand prize package is over $1.6 million. The 2017 PNE Prize Home features a gorgeous 3,100 sq. foot ‘West Coast modern’ style home that will be relocated to Naramata.

The Prize Home draw follows seven days after the end of one of the most successful annual fairs in recent history, with 722,466 guests attending over the course of 15 days.

Within its three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and floor-to-ceiling living space, this ENERGY STAR certified home, includes an entertainment lounge and home theatre room and comes fully furnished with the latest appliances and furniture design provided by Lane Home Furnishings, a division of Yaletown Interiors, and Coast Appliances.

2017 PNE Prize Home Grand Prize Package:

Three bedrooms, 3100 square foot PNE Prize Home built by Freeport Industries

Lake view lot in Naramata

Indoor furnishings from Lane Home Furnishings

KitchenAid, Whirlpool appliances supplied by Coast Appliances

Outdoor living package from Coast Spas Lifestyles

Two electric scooters from Motorino Electric

Premium Wine Experience from Okanagan Crush Pad

The 2017 Grand Prize Home Package is valued at over $1.6 million.