The show goes on: Creekside back in business

Great venue for concerts and events, Creekside Theatre is back open with killer fall line-up

Flood restoration work at the Creekside Theatre is now complete

In June the emergency deluge system was triggered and thousands of gallons of water dropped onto the Creekside Theatre floor, rigging, drapes and seating.

“We would like to thank our partner in this joint use facility, SD#23, in doing an amazing job leading the renovation process,” said Ryan Donn,cultural development coordinator. “We are so appreciative of the community patience as we recovered from the flood in June. We chose to use the mandate ‘the show must go on’ and for September and the first week of October held our shows in the gymnasium or Winfield Memorial Hall.”

The Creekside Theatre venue reopened with a sold out Beatles Tribute show last Friday, Oct. 13.

“To be back in our world class theatre with a top notch tribute show in our soft seat venue was highly satisfying for all involved,” said Donn. “Folks had a great time.”

Donn said the theatre is now focusing on the last few shows of the fall season with shows catering to a diverse demographic of entertainment seekers.

Upcoming shows:

· MILF Life Crisis happens this Saturday (Oct. 21) and is almost sold out. This show is one woman’s hilarious take on the challenge of midlife dating (after divorce).

· Vishten (Nov. 17) with special guests the YoungUns blend traditional Celtic and Acadian songs and instrumentals.

· Country stars Chris Buck Band perform Nov. 23 as the first country show at the Creekside in many years. Lake Country’s own local rising star Ben Klick, opens the show.

· TrainWreck Comedy: Wes Barker wraps up our comedy season this fall on Nov. 25.

· Nov. 16. The theatre will be hosting a free classical night featuting a solo recital with Luke Welch in the afternoon.

Full show schedule and ticket information is available on the website www.creeksidetheatre.com.

