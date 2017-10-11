Thieves steal cars after taking keys from fitness lockers

Kelowna - RCMP are searching for two suspects involved in three car thefts

Photographs of one of the suspects captured on video surveillance at one of the fitness centres. - Credit: Contributed

Police are searching for a pair of suspects they believe may be responsible for a string of vehicle thefts from fitness centres Tuesday in Kelowna.

On Oct. 10 just after 7:30 a.m., RCMP received a report of belongings, including vehicle keys, stolen from a locker in the woman’s change room at Goodlife Fitness, in the 1800 block of Gordon Drive. The victim’s Ford SUV was missing from the parking lot, acccording to the RCMP.

Just before 9 a.m., a second victim called police to report that personal belongings, including vehicle keys, were missing from an unlocked locker at the Steve Nash Fitness centre, 1800 block of Cooper Road. The woman’s four-door hatch back, and her wallet and bank cards, were taken from the parking lot. The cards were later fraudulently used at several nearby businesses.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police received a report of vehicle keys belonging to a Hyundai SUV, credit cards and personal identification taken from a locker inside the Mission Fitness centre, in the 4100 block of Gordon Drive.

At 5:40 pm, RCMP believe a fourth similar theft was interrupted by the vehicle owner outside the YMCA, in the 300 block of Hartman Road. A woman discovered her gym bag missing and alerted her boyfriend who ran to their vehicle in the parking lot and verbally confronted a suspicious woman.

The woman was described to police as Black, in her 20’s, with curly black hair dyed red, wearing tight jeans and white sneakers, according to police. She promptly departed with a second woman, described as Caucasian, wearing a baggy t-shirt and a toque, in a tan coloured SUV.

Police are also seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicles, with licence plates attached at the time they were stolen from various fitness centres:

2008 white or beige Ford Escape with BC licence plates DS501N;

2012 black Mini Cooper with BC licence plates CM855P;

2009 grey Hyundai Elantra with BC licence plates 744RSE;

Witnesses, or anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

