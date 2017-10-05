This weekend’s Okanagan Marathon in Kelowna will close some roads

The Okanagan Marathon will go Sunday in Kelowna, with related events on Saturday, and the city says a number of road closures will be necessary.
North of Highway 97
Closures in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., unless otherwise noted.
• Abbott Street (from Leon Avenue to Bernard Avenue)
• Bernard Avenue (from Abbott Street to Water Street)
• Water Street (from Bernard Avenue to Sunset Drive)
• Water Street (between Sunset Drive and Ellis Street) open to local traffic and vehicles exiting the area
• Sunset Drive (from Water Street to Manhattan Drive) open to southbound vehicle traffic – no parking permitted
• Ellis Street (from Recreation Avenue to Broadway Avenue) open to northbound vehicle traffic until 12:30 p.m.
• Mill Street (from Bernard Avenue to Queensway Avenue)
• Manhattan Drive and Recreation Avenue between Sunset Drive and Richter Street (closed until 12:15 p.m.)
• Weddell Place, Trench Place, Ethel Street, Bay Avenue and Jones Street and Broadway Avenue (until 12:30 p.m. – local traffic access only)
• Manhattan Drive and Guy Street (open to local traffic only in a clockwise pattern; enter and exit at Bay Avenue, until 12:30 p.m.)
• Richter Street remains open to vehicle traffic, but expect delays when participants cross at Recreation Avenue until 12 p.m.
South of Highway 97
• No access to Abbott Street (southbound) from Highway 97. Vehicle traffic should turn south at Pandosy Street
• Meikle Avenue, Walnut Street and Watt Road closed to southbound traffic; northbound enter at Watt Road
• Lakeshore Road at Swordy Road; participants will be crossing; expect delays.
• Swordy Road (from Lakeshore Road to Casorso Road)
• Casorso Road (from Swordy Road to KLO Road) closed to northbound traffic only; southbound traffic allowed, expect delays
• Raymer Avenue (from Gosnell Road to Street)
• Richter Street at Raymer Avenue – participants will be crossing; expect delays
• Tutt Street (from Raymer Avenue to West Avenue)
• West Avenue (from Tutt Street to Abbott Street) expect delays as participants cross Pandosy Street at West Avenue