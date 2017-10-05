This weekend’s Okanagan Marathon in Kelowna will close some roads

Event will feature races Saturday, as well as the marathon itself, a half-marathon and 10-K Sunday.

The Okanagan Marathon will go Sunday in Kelowna, with related events on Saturday, and the city says a number of road closures will be necessary.

The event will see a five-kilometre “fun” run, a one-kilometre kids’ run and the annual sports expo in City Park take place on Saturday and the 10K, half-marathon, and full marathon go Sunday, as well as the sports expo in City Park.

To accommodate the event, a number of road closures will take place on Sunday, as well as some parking restrictions throughout the weekend will be in effect including:

North of Highway 97

Closures in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., unless otherwise noted.

• Abbott Street (from Leon Avenue to Bernard Avenue)

• Bernard Avenue (from Abbott Street to Water Street)

• Water Street (from Bernard Avenue to Sunset Drive)

• Water Street (between Sunset Drive and Ellis Street) open to local traffic and vehicles exiting the area

• Sunset Drive (from Water Street to Manhattan Drive) open to southbound vehicle traffic – no parking permitted

• Ellis Street (from Recreation Avenue to Broadway Avenue) open to northbound vehicle traffic until 12:30 p.m.

• Mill Street (from Bernard Avenue to Queensway Avenue)

• Manhattan Drive and Recreation Avenue between Sunset Drive and Richter Street (closed until 12:15 p.m.)

• Weddell Place, Trench Place, Ethel Street, Bay Avenue and Jones Street and Broadway Avenue (until 12:30 p.m. – local traffic access only)

• Manhattan Drive and Guy Street (open to local traffic only in a clockwise pattern; enter and exit at Bay Avenue, until 12:30 p.m.)

• Richter Street remains open to vehicle traffic, but expect delays when participants cross at Recreation Avenue until 12 p.m.

South of Highway 97

Closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Local traffic is allowed, but can expect delays.

• Vehicles looking to access the south end of the city (south of Barrera Road/Casorso Road) are encouraged to use Gordon Drive to avoid road closures and delays. Pandosy Street will remain open; however, expect delays as runners cross at West Avenue and Swordy Road.

• No access to Abbott Street (southbound) from Highway 97. Vehicle traffic should turn south at Pandosy Street

• Meikle Avenue, Walnut Street and Watt Road closed to southbound traffic; northbound enter at Watt Road

• Lakeshore Road at Swordy Road; participants will be crossing; expect delays.

• Swordy Road (from Lakeshore Road to Casorso Road)

• Casorso Road (from Swordy Road to KLO Road) closed to northbound traffic only; southbound traffic allowed, expect delays

• Raymer Avenue (from Gosnell Road to Street)

• Richter Street at Raymer Avenue – participants will be crossing; expect delays

• Tutt Street (from Raymer Avenue to West Avenue)

• West Avenue (from Tutt Street to Abbott Street) expect delays as participants cross Pandosy Street at West Avenue

Parking restrictions:

• City Park parking lot will be closed to the public on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8.

• Bernard Avenue (from Abbott Street to Water Street) and Abbott Street (from Leon Avenue to Bernard Avenue), from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 to accommodate the road closure.

Transit impacts:

Transit customers can expect minor delays for routes #1, #2, #8, #12 and #97. There will be no service for the #2 North End Shuttle along Water Street between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Visit bctransit.com for route and schedule information.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and yield to participants on roadways and pathways.

For more information about the Okanagan Marathon, visit okanaganmarathon.ca.