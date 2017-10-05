This weekend’s Okanagan Marathon in Kelowna will close some roads

Event will feature races Saturday, as well as the marathon itself, a half-marathon and 10-K Sunday.

The Okanagan Marathon will go Sunday in Kelowna, with related events on Saturday, and the city says a number of road closures will be necessary.

The event will see a five-kilometre “fun” run, a one-kilometre kids’ run and the annual sports expo in City Park take place on Saturday and the 10K, half-marathon, and full marathon go Sunday, as well as the sports expo in City Park.

To accommodate the event, a number of road closures will take place on Sunday, as well as some parking restrictions throughout the weekend will be in effect including:

North of Highway 97

Closures in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., unless otherwise noted.

• Abbott Street (from Leon Avenue to Bernard Avenue)

• Bernard Avenue (from Abbott Street to Water Street)

• Water Street (from Bernard Avenue to Sunset Drive)

• Water Street (between Sunset Drive and Ellis Street) open to local traffic and vehicles exiting the area

• Sunset Drive (from Water Street to Manhattan Drive) open to southbound vehicle traffic – no parking permitted

• Ellis Street (from Recreation Avenue to Broadway Avenue) open to northbound vehicle traffic until 12:30 p.m.

• Mill Street (from Bernard Avenue to Queensway Avenue)

• Manhattan Drive and Recreation Avenue between Sunset Drive and Richter Street (closed until 12:15 p.m.)

• Weddell Place, Trench Place, Ethel Street, Bay Avenue and Jones Street and Broadway Avenue (until 12:30 p.m. – local traffic access only)

• Manhattan Drive and Guy Street (open to local traffic only in a clockwise pattern; enter and exit at Bay Avenue, until 12:30 p.m.)

• Richter Street remains open to vehicle traffic, but expect delays when participants cross at Recreation Avenue until 12 p.m.

South of Highway 97

Closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Local traffic is allowed, but can expect delays.

• Vehicles looking to access the south end of the city (south of Barrera Road/Casorso Road) are encouraged to use Gordon Drive to avoid road closures and delays. Pandosy Street will remain open; however, expect delays as runners cross at West Avenue and Swordy Road.

• No access to Abbott Street (southbound) from Highway 97. Vehicle traffic should turn south at Pandosy Street

• Meikle Avenue, Walnut Street and Watt Road closed to southbound traffic; northbound enter at Watt Road

• Lakeshore Road at Swordy Road; participants will be crossing; expect delays.

• Swordy Road (from Lakeshore Road to Casorso Road)

• Casorso Road (from Swordy Road to KLO Road) closed to northbound traffic only; southbound traffic allowed, expect delays

• Raymer Avenue (from Gosnell Road to Street)

• Richter Street at Raymer Avenue – participants will be crossing; expect delays

• Tutt Street (from Raymer Avenue to West Avenue)

• West Avenue (from Tutt Street to Abbott Street) expect delays as participants cross Pandosy Street at West Avenue

Parking restrictions:

• City Park parking lot will be closed to the public on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8.

• Bernard Avenue (from Abbott Street to Water Street) and Abbott Street (from Leon Avenue to Bernard Avenue), from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 to accommodate the road closure.

Transit impacts:

Transit customers can expect minor delays for routes #1, #2, #8, #12 and #97. There will be no service for the #2 North End Shuttle along Water Street between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Visit bctransit.com for route and schedule information.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and yield to participants on roadways and pathways.

For more information about the Okanagan Marathon, visit okanaganmarathon.ca.

For the most up-to-date road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

