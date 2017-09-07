Building awards finalists announced

Kelowna’s new Police Services Building is in the running for a Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building award.—Image credit: Alistair Waters/Capital News

A record 37 finalists have been announced for the ninth annual Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards.

The awards ceremony, set for Sept. 28, will take place at the Manteo Resort in Kelowna.

The awards celebrate the best in commercial and industrial buildings completed prior to July 31, 2017 in the Okanagan (Vernon to Osoyoos), the Thompson (Kamloops and Salmon Arm), and the Kootenay (Nelson to Cranbrook and Golden) regions.

This year, 17 of the finalists are from Kelowna, including such high-profile buildings as the city’s new Police Services Building, the Okanagan Centre for Innovation, The Foundry Kelowna and the Central Green residential development.

In West Kelowna, the Lakeview Village Shopping Centre is a finalist and in Peachland the Greata Ranch Winery also made the final cut.

Other finalists include:

Kelowna: Accelerator Okanagan, Airport Village Shopping Centre, BMID Ultraviolet, Douglas Lane, Epic Citihomes, Gateway Plaza, Houle Electric, Kelly O’Bryan’s, Kelowna Fruit Stand, Manors at Mountainview, Okanagan Mission Secondary, Sandher Fruit Packers, Telus.

Vernon: BCAA Vernon, The Heights, SQM Research Centre, Underwood Ashton.

Coldstream: Restoration Lands.

Penticton: 8th Generation Wine Shop, Ashley Homestore, Bright From the Start Child Care, Penticton Lakeside Resort Hotel, Unit Electric.

Osoyoos: Osoyoos Fire Hall, Osoyoos Indian Band Administration Building.

Kamloops: The Residence at Orchard Walk.

Castlegar: Pinnacle Professional Accounting.

Cranbrook: CMHA for the Kootenays, Idlewild Dam, Salvation Army, Sonja’s Garden Peter Johnson Complex.

Last year’s Judges’ Choice Best Overall winner was the Okanagan College Trades Building in Kelowna.

Contractor and construction companies that worked on finalist nominations included Sterling Okanagan Builders, Sawchuk Developments Co. Ltd., Norson Construction, Plan B Contractors, Ritchie Contracting and Design Ltd., VanMar Constructors Ltd., Paulson Fire and Flood, Edgecombe Builders, Jabs Construction, Greyback Construction Ltd., Houle Electric Ltd., MacKay Contracting, New Dawn Developments Ltd., Roger LeBlanc, Bird Construction, Candel Custom Homes, Maida Custom Homes, CentiMark Ltd., Norsteel Building Systems Ltd., Culos Development (1996) Ltd., Heartwood Homes Ltd., AIM Development Management and Marketing and Orchards Walk Developments Inc.

Tickets to the awards gala are $125 each and can be booked through www.businessexaminer.ca/events.