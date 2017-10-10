Three vehicle accident in Peachland

A three-vehicle accident delayed traffic over the weekend in Peachland.

On Oct. 7 at 1:41 p.m., police responded to a collision which involved three vehicles in the northbound lanes of Highway 97 at the intersection of Ponderosa / 13th Street.

A black GMC Acadia, stopped in traffic at the lighted intersection was rear-ended by a black Subaru Impreza, according to the RCMP/ The force of the impact pushed the GMC Acadia into a grey Buick Enclave. The crash was attended by the Peachland fire department and medical crews with BC Ambulance Service, according to the RCMP.

No injuries were reported to police. A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the Subaru Impreza.

